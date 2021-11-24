Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Given a C$13.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$13.50 price objective on Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.30 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.99.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.09. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 10.5099528 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51. Also, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.91 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$552,420.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

