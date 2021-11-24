MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $75.18. The company had a trading volume of 514,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.05. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 585,466 shares of company stock worth $38,610,761. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

