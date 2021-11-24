MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Large Volume Increase

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,697 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 562,337 shares.The stock last traded at $18.07 and had previously closed at $18.61.

MAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.28 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

