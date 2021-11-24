Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 10,992 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Plains GP by 2,156.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,275,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plains GP by 56.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,311,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,622 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4,562.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,690 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.84 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -48.91 and a beta of 2.08.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is -327.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

