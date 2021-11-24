Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 32,800 Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,135,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,366,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Zomedica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 14,305.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,990,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zomedica by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,501,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,044 shares during the last quarter. 13.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. Zomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Zomedica news, Director Johnny D. Powers purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

