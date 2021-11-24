Man Group plc Makes New Investment in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CorMedix by 32.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 216.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of CorMedix by 153.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in CorMedix during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CorMedix by 629.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 244,444 shares in the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CRMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $51,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. CorMedix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.43.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 13,952.10% and a negative return on equity of 39.16%. On average, analysts forecast that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.