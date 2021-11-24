Man Group plc Purchases New Shares in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,526 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tutor Perini by 315.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 8.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 14.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 728,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after purchasing an additional 89,490 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500 over the last 90 days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Tutor Perini Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

