Man Group plc Sells 47,581 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 47,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,940,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 101,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,840,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,699,000 after purchasing an additional 286,688 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 115.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,292 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 283,968 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

SXC opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $541.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.67.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.