ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in ManTech International by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MANT opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.18. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.75.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManTech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

