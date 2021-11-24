Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.480-$1.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $770 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $764.03 million.Maravai LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVI opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion and a PE ratio of 35.09. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $63.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.68 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 87,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,783,000 after buying an additional 504,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

