Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MCS. TheStreet raised shares of Marcus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Marcus stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Marcus has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $602.32 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.21.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. Marcus had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $38,700.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total transaction of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Marcus by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth about $352,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Marcus by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 33,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Marcus by 242.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 41,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

