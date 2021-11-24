Mark Cutler Acquires 350,000 Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($210,347.53).

VANL stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

About Van Elle

Van Elle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ground engineering services in the United Kingdom. The company offers various piling services, including augered piling services, such as continuous flight auger, sectional flight auger, cased auger, rotary bored, and case secant piling services; driven piling services comprising pre-cast, steel tube, cast in situ, steel sheet, and H sections steel piling services; and drilled piling services.

