Mark Cutler Acquires 350,000 Shares of Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) Stock

Van Elle Holdings plc (LON:VANL) insider Mark Cutler purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £161,000 ($210,347.53).
VANL stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.61) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £50.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.15. Van Elle Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 52 ($0.68). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 47.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About Van Elle
