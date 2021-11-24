Mark D. Mclaughlin Sells 9,500 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $533.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $498.98 and its 200-day moving average is $427.03. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.77 and a 1 year high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.56.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

