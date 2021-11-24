Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.
MRL stock opened at GBX 889.48 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 839.11. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The stock has a market cap of £735.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.93.
About Marlowe
Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.