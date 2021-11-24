Marlowe (LON:MRL) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Marlowe (LON:MRL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,160 ($15.16) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.41% from the company’s previous close.

MRL stock opened at GBX 889.48 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 894.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 839.11. Marlowe has a one year low of GBX 556 ($7.26) and a one year high of GBX 974 ($12.73). The stock has a market cap of £735.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.93.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

