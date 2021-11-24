Marshall Wace LLP Has $1.26 Million Position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 75.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 95,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $872,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after buying an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veracyte by 107,233.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 33.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 1,900 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $95,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32,978.71, for a total value of $145,106,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock valued at $145,965,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.80.

VCYT opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.87 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

