Marshall Wace LLP Invests $1.29 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ozon by 157.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ozon during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ozon during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ozon in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Ozon stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $38.09 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

