Marshall Wace LLP Sells 64,440 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in BeyondSpring were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $495.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.03. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYSI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeyondSpring has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

