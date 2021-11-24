Marshall Wace LLP Takes $1.43 Million Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,258 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 96.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 173,984 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,988 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.1% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 87,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter worth about $180,000. 38.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $860.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.90. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -92.50%.

KRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.