Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 136,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth $354,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

