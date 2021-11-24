Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 20,651 Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,855 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,651 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in DZS were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DZS during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of DZS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. 37.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $378.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.24. DZS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DZS Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

