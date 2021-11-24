Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) by 75.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,332 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 532,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,296,000 after buying an additional 208,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,841,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOOS opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 121.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.64.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $232.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

