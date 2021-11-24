Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $530,000 Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 115,253 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

GSAT opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. Globalstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17 and a beta of -0.01.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

