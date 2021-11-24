Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 38.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,557,000 after acquiring an additional 171,265 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after acquiring an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 70.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,455,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 600,396 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,412,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,157,000 after acquiring an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,359,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,579,000 after buying an additional 205,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $57.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

