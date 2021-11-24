Marshall Wace North America L.P. Increases Stock Position in LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,795 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in LiveXLive Media were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 22.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 33,316 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in LiveXLive Media during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 157.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 627,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 384,403 shares during the period. Finally, No Street GP LP lifted its position in LiveXLive Media by 2.4% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of LiveXLive Media stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,644,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveXLive Media from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ LIVX opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $163.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

