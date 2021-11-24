Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $568,000 Investment in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.09% of Chinook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 5,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 65,907 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $7,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $67,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,425,000 shares of company stock worth $19,952,981 over the last 90 days. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KDNY opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market capitalization of $758.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.35.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 13,190.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Chinook Therapeutics Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

