Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New $632,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 37,129 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,089,000 after purchasing an additional 85,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 814,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,723,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

UBSI opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.12 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.29.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.