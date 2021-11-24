Martin Babinec Sells 19,600 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $2,073,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total transaction of $1,805,944.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $1,793,988.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $107.79 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.43 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. TriNet Group’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $495,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 52.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

