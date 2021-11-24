Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Trading Up 0.2%

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 3,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38 and a beta of 0.48.

Marui Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MAURY)

Marui Group Co, Ltd. engages in the corporate planning and management of its group companies which are in the retail business. It operates through the following segments: Retailing and Store Operations, Credit Card Services and Retail-related Services. The Retailing and Store Operations segment sells apparel, accessories, interior and household goods, food products, and other sundry goods.

