Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stake Lessened by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.92 and a 12-month high of $76.12. The company has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.54, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

