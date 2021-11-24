Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Craig Hallum raised Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of -152.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.50. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $63,376.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $309,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,979 shares of company stock worth $19,273,481 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.