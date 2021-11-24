Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total transaction of $11,259,631.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total transaction of $9,100,322.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $9,205,092.20.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total transaction of $6,660,228.90.

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45.

NYSE:NET opened at $184.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The stock has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a PE ratio of -263.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

