Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Hits New 12-Month High at $885.00

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 885 ($11.56) and last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 9767 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 862.50 ($11.27).

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 809.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 763.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of £448.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 1.75%. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

