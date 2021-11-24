Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Receives $8.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several research firms have commented on MMX. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:MMX opened at $4.78 on Friday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The company has a market cap of $697.14 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the second quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Maverix Metals by 97.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

