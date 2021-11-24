MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $351,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $393,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 76.0% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $349.76 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.97 and a 52 week high of $357.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.70%.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,088,964 shares of company stock worth $714,739,430. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

