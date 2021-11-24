MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 87.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $68,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,909,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,600,000 after purchasing an additional 512,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,510,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 530,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,709,000 after purchasing an additional 266,513 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,944,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,590,000 after buying an additional 263,302 shares in the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC stock opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $94.89 and a 52 week high of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.90%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.66, for a total transaction of $1,454,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,699 shares of company stock worth $17,542,089. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.