MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $281,000 in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Separately, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers acquired 38,500 shares of Jackson Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of JXN stock opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. Jackson Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $36.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.95.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

