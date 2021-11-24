MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 16,170 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,170 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Progressive were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Progressive by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,938,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its position in shares of Progressive by 278.4% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,046 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR opened at $94.52 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.67. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

