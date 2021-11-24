Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Holdings Increased by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $209.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

