Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Stock Position Decreased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,816 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 86,083 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,812,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 74,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meredith presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

MDP opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Meredith Co. has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $708.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.84 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.