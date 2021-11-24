Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.250-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.32 billion.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meritor will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Meritor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

