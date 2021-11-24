MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 35,669 Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 74.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35,669 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLNW. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 112.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,129 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth about $233,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Limelight Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

LLNW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.