Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 0.9% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3)’s share price traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €11.50 ($13.07) and last traded at €11.50 ($13.07). 345 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.40 ($12.95).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on B4B3 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price on Metro in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.66) price objective on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays set a €9.50 ($10.80) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) price objective on Metro in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.12 ($11.50).

The company has a market cap of $33.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

