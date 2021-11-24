Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 9,324 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 103,600.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $223,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $381,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the second quarter worth $783,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AVID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of AVID opened at $34.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 1.16. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.58 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

