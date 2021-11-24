Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 86,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 332,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,179,000 after buying an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.12, for a total transaction of $186,609.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,903.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,845 shares of company stock worth $9,411,429 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.71. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.93.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.