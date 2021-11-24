Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Holdings in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 86,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,320 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in iStar were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAR. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iStar alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on iStar in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

STAR stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.74. iStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.75.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 10,280 shares of iStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.97 per share, for a total transaction of $780,971.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

iStar Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.