Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 35,758.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 527.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,767,000 after buying an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,425,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,946,000 after buying an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of GDDY opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total transaction of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

