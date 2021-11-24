Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $396,000 Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 84,725.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in eHealth were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in eHealth by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in eHealth by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 353,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in eHealth by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in eHealth by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.08. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.97 per share, for a total transaction of $719,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

