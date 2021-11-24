MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $119,572.50 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lori L.S. Mingus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of MGP Ingredients stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $35,954.35.

Shares of MGPI stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.35. 144,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,598. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

