MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Bought by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 606.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 480,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,080,000 after buying an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $79.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.33.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 18.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $119,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,002 in the last ninety days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.