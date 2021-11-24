Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little Sells 3,793 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.53 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.232 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

